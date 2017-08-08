Pak-Brazil Business Council to be established soon: Envoy

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Brazil Ambassador to Pakistan Claudio Lins said on Monday that Pakistan-Brazil Business Council (PBBC) would soon be established to give a quantum jump to bilateral trade between the two countries.

Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that honorary consulars of Brazil in Lahore Hassan Mansha, Umar Farooq of Peshawar and Umar Jaffar of Jaffar Group, Karachi along with other leading businessmen were working on it.

He said that after formal inauguration of Pakistan-Brazil Business Council, a dinner would be arranged in Islamabad during next few months. He assured that office bearers of the FCCI would also be invited in the function.

Responding to a question about an honorary consular from Faisalabad, he requested the President FCCI to nominate at least two persons so that he could forward the proposal to his government. He said that preferably these persons should have already business linkages with Brazil.

Responding to another question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that there was no clarity about the projects being undertaken under the mega infrastructure project. However, he said that Pakistan needs investment and technology to upgrade its industrial sector.

He also gave a detailed presentation on Brazilian expertise in hydro electric and renewable energy resources and said that Pakistan needs medium dams which could really help your country to fulfill its energy needs without adding carbon in the already over saturated environment.

The envoy said that Brazil was meeting its 60 % electricity needs from hydroelectric projects after China and USA. “The climate changes have also necessitated the use of safe and green energy”, he said and added that his country could help Pakistan in this sector.

He said that Pakistan had a well-developed sugar industry which could also produce Ethanol and Alcohol which could be utilized or exported as a cheap bio-fuel.

Mr. Lins said that he would visit the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to discuss collaboration between the universities of the two countries working on the production of cheap and safe bio-fuel.