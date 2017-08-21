Pak boxer leaves for Germany to participate in WC Boxing C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): Pakistan’s only boxer Awais Ali Khan who qualified for AIBA World Cup Boxing Championship left for Germany on Monday (August 21) to take part in the mega event. It may be mentioned here that Awais qualified for the World Championships when he defeated India’s Manish Panwar in the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent in May. Talking to APP, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), General Secretary, Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said the WC Boxing Championship would continue till September 3. “Awais is the only boxer who qualified for the World Championships after six years,” he claimed. Besides Awais (81 kg) coaches including Dr Amjad and Arshad Hussain are also accompanying him to attend courses there.

