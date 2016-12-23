Pak-Bosnia ties on higher trajectory

PAKISTAN and Bosnia-Herzegovina have always enjoyed excellent relations and the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the brotherly country has added new dimensions to this relationship. He had very cordial talks with his Bosnian counterpart Dr Denis Zvizdic and remarks of the Bosnian leader at joint press briefing reflected the true nature of ties between the two countries.

It was encouraging to note that Pakistan and Bosnia Herzegovina decided to strengthen their ties in different fields especially trade, investment, agriculture, education, defence and culture. The Bosnian Prime Minister described Pakistan as sincere friend of his country and expressed gratitude for extending assistance in different spheres of life during the last 25 years. In fact, people and Government of Pakistan did all that they could when Bosnia was passing through the most difficult phase of its existence. The country witnessed worst kind of genocide at the hands of Serbs and Pakistan, along with other countries, played a crucial role in exposing atrocities against Bosnian Muslims by raising the issue at different regional and global forums. Pakistan also opened its doors for Bosnian refugees and Bosnian village was set-up in the Federal Capital to host guests from the brotherly country. Bosnia also stood by Pakistan during crucial times and provided valuable assistance during devastating earthquake of 2005. As pointed out both by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Bosnian counterpart, there is vast potential to increase bilateral investment and trade. The two countries have expertise in different fields and they can benefit a lot from each other’s experience by opting for joint ventures. Bosnia can definitely serve as a gateway for expansion of trade with Europe provided right kinds of incentive are offered to Pakistani investors to undertake profitable ventures there. Similarly, Bosnian investors can also avail of the opportunities that growing Pakistan economy offers to foreign investors for initiating projects in different fields. The decision to mobilise Joint Commission is a step in the right direction and hopefully practical steps in this regard would bring the two countries closer in trade and economy.

