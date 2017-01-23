Pak blind team given go ahead to participate in T-20 WC in India

Bipin Dani

Pakistan blind cricket team is given “green signal” to participate in the T-20 World Cup in India, according to Mahantessh G K, the president of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI).

Speaking exclusively over his mobile, he says, “we have received NOC (No Objection Certificate/s) from the Home Ministry, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) and the Sports Ministry and the Pakistan will be one of the ten teams in the World Cup”.

The T-20 World Cup will be played in India from 30th January to 12th February (opening ceremony on 28th January) and the blind teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Nepal, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies will participate.

“The police verification for the hotels where the Pakistan team is to play in India (Delhi and Bangalore) is already done and we are told the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad is to release visas for the visiting team early next week”.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is the brass ambassador for this tournament.

The team has also received support from the members of the Indian team.

“Last week we met Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra (in Delhi) for their support. We have also made a short film (to be released on Monday) where four other players from Team India have supported the World Cup for the blind”, Ajay Kumar Reddy, the captain of the Indian blind team, speaking exclusively, said.

“Captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul and Umesh Yadav were filmed in Pune recently (during India-England ODI)”.

“You are doing a great job and has proved that the blind people can also play this beautiful game”, Gambhir told Reddy.