Pak blind cricket team named for T20 World Cup

Lahore

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council on Tuesday announced its 21-member squad to take part in the World Blind T20 Cup being played in India from January 29 to February 12.

The party comprises 17-member team and three officials, said a spokesman of PBCC said while talking to APP here.

Muhammad Jamil will lead the side and Anees Javed will be his deputy. The other members of the team are, Muhammad Ayaz, Sajid Nawaz, Riasat Khan, Muhammad Idris,Zafar Iqbal, Ayub Khan, Badar Munir, Nisar Ali, Muttiah ullah, Muhammad Ikram, Mohsin Khan, Israr Hussain, Muhammad Ejaz and Sana ullah Khan.

Team management is, Habib ullah (manager), Abdul Razzaq (coach) and Tahir Mahmood Butt (trainer).

“The team was picked from the camp probables based on their performance”, he said adding “ A selection committee comprising Abdul Razzaq, Mehr Muhammad Yousaf and Tahir Mahmood Butt finalized the team”.—APP