Pak backs initiatives to promote peace in region: Tehmina

Islamabad

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Thursday said that Pakistan supports all initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable peace and security in the region. Talking to a US delegation led by Ambassador Alice G. Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Janjua emphasized that a strong partnership with the United States was critical in achieving these shared objectives. The visiting delegation was informed about the overall gains that Pakistan has been able to make in the last few years’ in line with the priorities set by the government. These measures include; overcoming energy shortfalls; stabilizing and setting the economy on the path of sustained high growth; and an enabling security environment through vigorous counter terrorism operations. In this regard, the Foreign Secretary appreciated United States support as a longstanding development ally and Pakistan’s largest trade partner. Pakistan’s perspectives on challenges confronting the region including the security situation in Afghanistan were shared. The Foreign Secretary hoped that, “The ongoing US review would result in a comprehensive political strategy to promote reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan and the region.” The Foreign Secretary drew attention of the US delegation on the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the brutal repression of a just and peaceful struggle, and its implications for peace and security in the region. Assistant Secretary of State thanked the Foreign Secretary and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Ambassador Wells agreed on the importance of a strong partnership between the United States and Pakistan and gave US’ perspective on how to move forward this relationship in the coming years. Ambassador Wells reiterated that, “The objective of bilateral cooperation was to seek a stable, secure and prosperous Pakistan.” —NNI

Related