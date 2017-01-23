Pak Army best in the world: COAS

Multan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that soldiers of Pakistan Army are the best in the world.

According to General Asif Ghafoor, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), the Army Chief was talking to the troops during his visit to elite Strike Corps at Multan Garrison.

The COAS also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs. Corps Commander briefed the COAS on operational preparations and administration of troops. Later General Bajwa addressed the soldiers and officers of the Garrison. The COAS appreciated troops’ participation from Multan Corps in ongoing counter terrorism operations in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He especially praised them for concurrently keeping themselves fully trained and prepared to thwart challenges of conventional war.

“Army is what its soldiers are,” the COAS said. “Am proud to be COAS of a brave and highly professional Army,” he added.

“Our experience of counter terrorism operations has made us battle hardened which is a valued add-on in operational preparedness,” he asserted.

He directed officers and soldiers to keep themselves fully trained and abreast to defeat all types of threats. The soldiers freely interacted with COAS and expressed their pride and eagerness to selflessly serve the country and the nation.

Earlier, on arrival at Multan, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander Multan Corps.—NNI