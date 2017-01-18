Pak among growing e-commerce markets

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer of eBay, an American Inc and e-commerce company, has termed Pakistan among the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world. In a Facebook Live session on the page of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Wenig was asked a question regarding his thoughts on Pakistan and emerging markets.

“It’s the fastest growing markets we have around the world. Anywhere where wealth is growing and technology is being adopted, e- commerce is being adopted like crazy,” said Wenig in his remarks also carried by a section of media here.

According to the eBay CEO, the perfect opportunity for e- commerce was in countries where people were growing in wealth and do not have access to goods.—APP