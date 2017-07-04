Pak Agri scientists praised

Lahore

Agricultural scientists of Pakistan deserve appreciation for inventing new technology to grow rice without using water. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad Mehmood said this while talking to APP here Monday.

He said the said technology would have far reaching benefit for the agriculture sector and farming community of Pakistan and other countries. “Our agri-scientists have proved that they are second to none in the world and they are working hard to serve the mankind,” he said and added that Pakistan’s scientists were best in the world.—APP