Pak, Afghan to fight terror together: Bajwa

Major operation against terrorists on both sides of border in the offing

Sophia Siddiqui/Tariq Saeed

Rawalpind/Peshawar

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan and Afghanistan will fight their common enemy the terrorists together.

Chairing a high-level security meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ), he said enhanced security measures taken along the Pak-Afghan border are to fight the common enemy, which includes “terrorists of all hues and colour”.

The army chief issued directions for more effective coordination between Pakistani and Afghan officials to curb cross-border movement of terrorists.

He also welcomed proposals from Afghan authorities to take forward the mutual coordination for result oriented efforts against terrorism”.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened and according to reports, the Pakistan Army has moved heavy artillery including tanks on the border with Afghanistan. Security sources said Pakistan forces have resolved to restrict illegal border movement and any attempt to breach border security will be responded to with full force. Security forces have stepped up patrolling in the areas along the Afghan border, while security has been put on high alert in North and South Waziristan agencies.

Following a spate of terror attacks in which more than 100 people have been killed in eight different terror attacks, Pakistan sealed its border with Afghanistan and on Friday night said it targeted militant hideouts close to the Pak-Afghan border. Following Sehwan Sharif attack, the prime minister while chairing a meeting authorized the armed forces to target the terrorists wherever they are.

Pakistan has also handed over a list of 76 terrorists to Kabul, asking the Afghan officials to hand over these or take action against them. After the Lahore attack, the Foreign Office had summoned the Afghan deputy head of mission and asked Kabul to address Pakistan’s concerns about terrorist sanctuaries there.

The Pakistan Army lead security forces are reportedly bracing for a major operation against the militants on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border near Torkham as heavy artillery and other military equipment have been moved to Loe Shalman area with Corps Commander Peshawar Monday visiting the forward positions of the troops in order to ensure their preparedness. Besides, more security posts have been established in the region to facilitate the troops and also check the entry of the terrorists from Afghanistan.

As action against the trouble makers continued, the security forces Monday mowed down at least four militants during operation in FR Tank.

“Troops have been moved along with the heavy artillery and other equipment including tanks etc to the Loe Shalman area of the Khyber agency and may strike against the insurgents including those at other side of the border in Lal Pura which is a strong hold of the terrorists responsible for subversive activities in Pakistan,” a well-placed credible source told Pakistan Observer.

It may be recalled that the security forces had swung into action against the terrorists all over the country after four provinces of the country were hit by the deadly bomb blasts in less than a week time leaving well over hundred innocent people including women, children and many security personals dead more than three hundred sustained serious injuries. While around ninety faithful were killed and 350 injured in Sehvan Sharif blast on Thursday and nine people mostly security personnel were killed and two dozen including four judges were injured in Peshawar and Mohmand blasts on Wednesday, around 20 people including top police officials were also killed and fifty injured in Lahore blast on Tuesday.

The security forces, that have been on the hunt for militants, have by now killed up to 150 militants in various operations in different parts of the country including Peshawar Karachi , Bannu and FATA as well as during strikes on the militants hideouts inside Afghanistan closed to Pak-Afghan border.

Sources said a major operation against the terrorists was in the offing at both sides of the border as a large supply of arms and ammunition including artillery has been shifted to the areas on Pak-Afghan border on Monday. “Pakistan Army has moved artillery near Pak-Afghan border to prevent movements of terrorists and the security has been beefed up at the border”. Military sources said.

Pakistan Air Force is likely to take part in the operation side by side with Pakistan Army against the miscreants operating on both sides of the Pak-Afghan border. All entry points have already been plugged at Pak-Afghan border.

The Loe Shalman area in Khyber agency is adjacent to Pak-Afghan border at Torkham and Kabul River divides the two countries on that point. At one side lies the Loe Shalman area of Khyber agency while at other side of the river lies the Lal Pura (Afghanistan). “Lal Pura is considered as the strong hold of terrorists and there are number of their hideouts in the area”. The source told Pakistan observer adding the terrorists cross into Pakistan through river as well as unfrequented routs to carry out subversive activities in our land which forced Pakistani Security forces to act against them.

It may be recalled that Pak-Afghan border has already been closed since Friday last due to security reasons as well credible information that terrorists from across the border were behind the series of recent deadly blasts in Pakistan.

Also, the Corps commander Peshawar Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt Monday visited forward positions on Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Agency. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the corps commander was briefed about security situation in Khyber Agency. The corps commander met with soldiers deployed on Pak-Afghan border at Loe Shalman area of Khyber Agency. General Nazir Butt appreciated the operational preparedness and moral of the security forces deployed on Pak-Afghan border.

On the other hand at least four militants were killed during security forces operation in FR Tank on Monday. According to reports, security forces exchanged firing with the militants during a search operation in FR Tank that resulted in the killing of four militants. The security forces also claimed to have recovered huge quantity of weapons and ammunition during the operation.

In the mean while crackdown against outlaws continued on Monday and the law enforcers have arrested more than three hundred suspects from different cities in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. Around 250 suspected people including 15 facilitators of terrorists were arrested during search operations in different areas of Swabi on Monday morning.

According to details, police launched search operations in different areas of Swabi district against criminals and terrorists. During the search operations 244 suspected people including 15 facilitators of terrorists were arrested. Police claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the procession of the arrested suspects.