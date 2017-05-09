Pak-Afghan tension to benefit India, US: JI

Swat

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan would only benefit India and the US. Addressing a ceremony marking the Khatm e Bukhari at Balugram in Swat area, he said that tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan was not in the interest of the both countries and they had no option except to have close friendly relations.

He, however, added that the present tension on the Pak- Afghan border was the result of faulty policies of the rulers in Islamabad. Sirajul Haq said that millions of people were today facing numerous problems only because of their deviation from the teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah. For the last seventy years, the country had been plundered by the political pundits. It was due to the policies of these people that Pakistan was facing serious threats at ideological as well as geographical borders and the masses were suffering from unemployment, price hike and lawlessness.

He pointed out that the off shore companies were owned by those who had been graduated from the modern educational institution. These were the people who had plundered the public wealth with both hands. No religious scholar or madrissah student had been named in the Panama leaks, he added.

The JI chief said it was time to rise against the western civilization which wanted to disgrace our respectable ladies in the name of freedom and women rights. He said the US wanted the Muslims to behave as “farm chicks”. He said that Islam enjoyed the faithful to revolt against idols and act in an honorable manner. He said he failed to understand why the madrissahs in Malakand division were being harassed.

The JI chief said that the JI was not striving for a new system in the country. It was struggling for the Islamic system for which this country came into being.—INP