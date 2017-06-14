Pak, Afghan and SCO

The current situation concerning Afghanistan and Pakistan is very crucial. The recent massive bomb blasts in Kabul near Diplomatic Enclave and near a mosque which took numerous precious and innocent lives were claimed by Islamic State. The abduction of two Chinese citizens in Quetta, who have been allegedly killed, again claimed by the IS and Lashkar-i-Jhangvi Al-Alami. Recently, a military operation was launched in Mastung district where 12 Daesh sympathisers were killed and many explosive devises were captured.

The terrorists and the radicals both have made their strongholds on both sides of the border. IS already had showed their presence by attacking on Afghan nationals in Afghanistan. The rise of this radical Islamic group also alarmed authorities in Pakistanis to take some firm steps against it which is an emerging security menace.

After having a full member status in SCO, Pakistan has to follow its Charter which is based on eliminating terrorism, extremism and radicalism. On the occasion of SCO summit in Astana, Kazakhstan both President Ashraf Ghani and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif agreed to not let the extremist/terrorist groups use their territory.

Both leaders showed their deep concern and agreed to share intelligence reports for eradicating the banned terrorist outfits. It is in their best interests to tackle terrorism collectively without any discrimination either it is Haqqani networks or the Taliban. The situation in this volatile border region dictates the two neighbouring states to act against terrorist organizations “by hook or by crook” on both sides of the border. In nutshell, without a peaceful Afghanistan, Pakistan will not be secure nor without stable Pakistan, would Afghanistan be prosperous. It is the time to cooperate sincerely with each other in order to bring peace and stability to this region.

IFTIKHAR TAJ

Islamabad

Related