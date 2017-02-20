Pak-Afghan cooperation on terrorism

Malik M Ashraf

Pakistani intelligence agencies firmly believe that recent spate of terrorist attacks in different parts of the country were jointly sponsored by NDS and RAW. They are not off the mark to point out this painful reality as the anti-Pakistan nexus between the two agencies is a proven fact. The TTP deputy leader Latifullah Mehsud who was caught by the NATO forces in Afghanistan in October 2013 while he was returning after a meeting with the high level Afghan functionaries, confessed cooperation between the two intelligence agencies and their support to TTP.

Pakistan’s response to pound the hide-outs and training camps of the terrorists along the Pak-Afghan border in the backdrop of the recent terrorist attacks, probably was the only option left under the circumstances to express its determination and preparedness to do everything within its power to deal with this burgeoning threat. Pakistan has also closed its border crossing points and lodged a strong protest with the Afghan government. A list of wanted terrorists has also been handed over to Afghan government and the COAS General Qamar javed Bajwa has also contacted his Afghan counter- part. Nevertheless the Afghan government as usual has denied that its territory was being used in attacks within Pakistan. The new developments have surely created new tensions in relations between the two countries.

Pakistan rightly feels that the Afghan government has not taken any credible action against TTP operatives based on its soil and the arrest of Mullah Fazlullah, who are using Afghanistan territory for planning and executing terrorist attacks within Pakistan, like APS, Budabher, Bacha Khan University and the recent ones. It has not responded positively to the border management proposition despite several interactions between the two countries at the highest level and their intelligence outfits on intelligence sharing and commitment not to allow their respective territories to be used for attack across the border. When Pakistan launched operation Zarb-e-Azb, it formally requested the Afghan government to take care of the border so that the TTP operative and their leadership could not escape to Afghanistan but unfortunately the level of the expected cooperation never materialized with the result that many TTP leaders crossed over to Afghanistan and have been executing terrorist acts within Pakistan.

The reality is that Pakistan on its part has taken a number of steps to prove its sincerity of purpose and commitment to promote process of reconciliation in Afghanistan and tackling the scourge of terrorism which has profound bearing on peace and security in both the countries. Pakistan rightly maintains that most of the groups fighting in Afghanistan were indigenous entities and there was a wrong perception that Pakistan in any way was helping them. Security establishment of Pakistan has repeatedly expressed resolve to make sure that nobody from the Pakistan side crossed over to Afghanistan to indulge in terrorist acts.

Unfortunately the Afghan government instead of recognizing the ground realities and extending cooperation to Pakistan in dealing with the menace of terrorism has been persistently blaming Pakistan of fomenting violence in Afghanistan. It has almost become visceral with the Afghan leadership to point an accusing finger towards Pakistan whenever an incident of terrorism takes place there. The entry of Daesh into the fray has further aggravated the threat to both the countries and the region. Under the prevailing circumstance Afghan hostility towards Pakistan will undoubtedly precipitate the already volatile situation. A time has come for a serious dialogue between the two countries.

There is no denying the fact that both Pakistan and Afghanistan need each other’s cooperation in fighting terrorism and restoring peace in both the countries whose destinies are inextricably linked. Nobody can change the geographical realities. Arguably, Pakistan needs peace in Afghanistan more than any other stakeholder in peace and security in the region. It has suffered the most in the war against terrorism and is extremely convinced that there could be no peace in Pakistan unless there was peace in Afghanistan.

Under the circumstances entertaining doubts about its sincerity in promoting the peace process, is very regrettable and is not going to help. So long as this mistrust persists, no headway can be made in nudging the process of dialogue between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The US in spite of its military might has failed to subdue the Taliban. Solution to the Afghan conundrum lies in settlement through dialogue with both sides showing flexibility and spirit of accommodation. Pakistan can only help in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table provided the Afghan government and the US show necessary change in their disposition towards the Taliban and are ready to offer something tangible to them to lure them to come to the negotiating table.

The US can play a vital role in ending mistrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as having its own misgivings about Pakistan removed, through a trilateral interaction between US, Afghanistan and Pakistan where the mutual grievances, complaints and evidences are shared and an agreed mechanism evolved on an effective border management, cooperation at the military level, sharing of intelligence and action against the terrorists based on both sides of the border, coinciding with renewed efforts for peace by the quadrilateral forum within the agreed framework, unless US has some hidden agenda other than peace.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

