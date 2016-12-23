Pak accuses India of altering Kashmir demography

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan has accused India of settling non-Kashmiris in Jammu in an attempt to change the demographic composition of the region.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria made the allegations at the weekly press briefing here.

“Reportedly, PDP-BJP regime in J&K in violation of UNSC resolutions, has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu region. The move is part of the regime’s nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of the territory,” he said.

Zakaria said this act of bringing material change in the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir is a blatant violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

“Kashmiris have hopes that international community and relevant international organizations will call India to the account,” he said.

Zakaria said that at an International European Kashmir Conference in Denmark last month, representatives of 500 political and social organisations and NGOs adopted a declaration, inter alia, seeking release of arrested people.

He said the recent statement by Indian premier Narindra Modi regards to East Pakistan, arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav and his confessional statement are clear evidences of India’s involvement in terrorism.

“Pakistan has raised the matter of Modi and Ajit Doval’s statements with UN Secretary General several times,” Zakaria said adding Pakistan would raise the matter of Indian terrorism in front of the international community.