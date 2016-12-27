Pak 7th most climate change vulnerable country: Akif

Peshawar

Pakistan is the 7th most climate change vulnerable country in the world, Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change, said.

‘We have too little media attention in this regard,’ he said while handing over AGAHI award to an environmental journalist from Lahore, Syed Muhammad Abubakar who has clinched three AGAHI awards for his contribution in highlighting environment related issues through media.

He said the subject of environment is as important as politics, terrorism or law and it is imperative for the media industry to propagate it, if it is to survive in the long-run. Commenting on Abubakar’s achievement, he said, ‘I am pleased to know that he has won three AGAHI Awards by writing in the SDGs, Water Diplomacy and Disasters and Catastrophe categories.

His stories cast light on the important environmental issues Pakistan faces and the solutions that lie within. Infact, it is the success of environmental journalism, which is strengthening its presence in Pakistan, he added.

Syed Muhammad Abubakar regularly contributes stories on the issues of climate change, global warming, deforestation, water and food security, sustainable development, pollution, urban resilience and biodiversity conservation in leading dailies of Pakistan.

Last year, he was able to win the SEC-Toyota Young Environmental Journalist of the Year 2015 award, at Asian Environment Journalism Awards (AEJA), hosted by Singapore Environment Council.

Syed Muhammad Abubakar is also promoting environmental journalism in Pakistan by mobilizing environmental journalists to write on various environmental issues, by sharing scientific reports and contacts of relevant experts. With a masters in media studies, Abubakar plans to do a PhD on the media and environment nexus.

AGAHI Awards aim to recognize the efforts of journalists and media community every year and acknowledge journalists’ professional commitment to promote accountability to safeguard public interest.—APP