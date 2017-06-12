PAJCCI demands to recommence cargo train from Peshawar

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The Pak Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and industry (PAJCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of commerce and industry(SCCI) senior official has demanded the federal government to resume export cargo train service from Peshawar to Karachi to boost up the exports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to mediamen Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi, the senior vice president of PAJCCI said that export cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi has been stopped since 2008 causing unemployment to hundreds of laborers and other persons working with custom clearance agents and other freight forwarding agencies.

Zia Ul Haq Sarhdi said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in export goods like gems, marble, carpets, herbal plants, honey, matchstick and furniture. Sarhadi said and added that due to the closure of cargo train from Peshawar the export of these goods was decreased and a large number of poor families were also suffered.

He demanded the federal minister for railway Khwaja Saad Rafiq and minister of trade Khuram Dastagir to recommence the cargo train from Peshwar to enhance the export of goods from our region.

He said relaunching the cargo would give employment to hundreds of jobless workers who have suffered since 2008.