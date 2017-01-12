PAJCCI calls for promoting Pak-Afghan business ties

Karachi

The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) intends to enhance business ties between the two countries in specific and within the region in general. The PAJCCI is conducting various activities to help strengthen confidence building, and in line of these efforts, a 12-member delegation comprising officials both from Pakistan and Afghanistan met the board of PAJCCI with respect to ‘Beyond Boundaries Project – Phase II’, according to a PAJCCI statement issued here on Tuesday night.

It said the the Afghan delegation was led by Khalid Pashtoon and Pakistan delegation by Dr. Shoaib Suddle. Junaid Makda, Director PAJCCI, on behalf of Zubair Motiwala, President PAJCCI, conducted the briefing.

Junaid Makda presented the introduction and work procedure of PAJCCI, while also highlighting the achievements of PAJCCI in a short span of time in strengthening business across the border. He enlisted several initiatives that formally helped in policy making and arbitration amongst private sector of both the countries.

He highlighted tariff rationalisation and development of export house as need of the hour. Khalid Pashtoon, the head of Afghan delegation, highlighted various matters and urged the PAJCCI to voice mutual concerns for amicable resolution.—APP