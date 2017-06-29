Paint a healing picture..!

SO many of us have been hurt and wounded as we grow through life! Unfortunately we keep those hurts open and worse don’t allow those wounds to heal. We let them fester and rot and spread the pus of hate from those injuries to all around.

My father passed away ten years ago, but just before he died he gifted me with the autobiography of Nelson Mandela. But it’s not the book I remember so much as what my father penned in the front page for me; Dear Bob, he wrote, “Courage comes in many forms, but to turn ones enemies into friends is one of the greatest!”

Ah dad I know what you were trying to tell me. Look you were saying at a picture of healing then the hatred your mind is painting for you, look beyond your hurts and insults and show that picture to those who follow.

That he who have been a victim of hatred will not preach hatred, that those who have felt the pain of racial discrimination will not retaliate but will try and heal relationships so such prejudice and anger will disappear.

Photographer Nick Ut received a Pulitzer Prize for a dramatic war-time picture taken in Viet Nam. You may remember seeing it. The picture shows a little girl in agony walking naked down a country road amongst other weeping children. Dark smoke hangs heavily in the sky behind the fleeing group.

The child’s arms are painfully outstretched and her face is contorted in an expression of terror and misery. A Napalm bomb, dropped on her village, seared off the little girl’s clothing and severely burned her skin.

The date is June 8, 1972. The child, Kim Phue, was carried by Nick to a truck and transported to an area hospital. She cried over and over, “Non’g Qu’a. Non’g Qu’a,” which means “Too hot! Too hot!”

Kim hovered between life and death. She required 17 different surgical operations and months of rehabilitation. But today she paints the healing picture! She lives in Canada and has become an important spokesperson on issues of peace. “Pain never disappears,” Kim says. “You just learn how to deal with it.”

In 1996 she was asked to say a few words at the Viet Nam War Memorial in Washington D.C. Kim talked about forgiving those people who were responsible for all the misery and suffering inflicted that tragic day. She said, “Even if I could talk face to face with the pilot who dropped the bombs, I would tell him we cannot change history but we should try to do good things for the present and for the future to promote peace.”

It was a message of forgiveness. She knew that her acts of reconciliation were the bricks that could pave the only true road to peace. Kim could easily spend the rest of her life blaming others for her suffering. She could have grown up a bitter and resentful woman instead, she made a courageous choice – a choice for peace.

She painted a healing picture and held it up for all to behold. Today this world needs you, yes you my friend, you, to look beyond insult and injury, beyond abuse, slights and snubs and instead start painting canvasses that show pictures of healing..!

— Email:bobsbanter@gmail.com

