PAF win Football Series against Sri Lankan Air Force

Peshawar

One goal each by star forward Mujahid, promising Irfan and Sohail guided Pakistan Air Force to clinch the three matches bilateral Football Series against visiting Sri Lankan Air Force team in a match played here at PAF Academy Risalpur on Tuesday. Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid, AOC PAF Academy Risalpur was the guest on this occasion. Before the start of the last match of the Three-Match Bilateral Friendly Football Series the players of Sri Lankan Air Force Team and host PAF team were introduced to him.

The skipper both the teams of Sri Lankan Air Force and Pakistan Air Force have exchanges their respective country’s flag. There was a stunning PAF Band which further enthralled the sitting spectators were their various tones and making formations and receiving thundering applauses.

The aim and objective of the Series is to strengthen cordial relation between the two countries Air Force teams, Flt. Lt. Inam Ullah told APP in a post-match talk. He disclosed that they have tour Sri Lanka for the first time as the last Services team of Pakistan tour Bangladesh in way back 1987.

He said they have played three matches there against Sri Lankan Air Force Football team and after first two drawn matches.—APP