PAF White lifts CAS Challenge Polo Cup

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

25th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2016 concluded at Rawalpindi Polo Club today. PAF White won the thrilling final match by defeating PAF Blue with 05 goals to 04. Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion. He gave away prizes amongst the players and awarded the CAS Challenge Cup to the winning team.

PAF Blue had a firm grip on the match from the first chakkar when Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz scored 02 goals.

In the 2nd chakkar PAF White came back in the match and scored their 1st goal. The 3rd chakkar proved dramatic where PAF White scored 02 more goals while PAF Blue scored another goal, by Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz again.

The match became interesting in the final moments of the 4th chakkar when Qaisar Tirmzi scored the equalizer and the match was tied with 04 goals each. This situation led to the 5th chakkar and PAF White managed to score the 5th goal in the initial stages of the sudden death phase of the match.

Squadron Leader Fahad Aziz from PAF Blue while Saqib from PAF White both scored three goals each in the match. PAF White, PAF Blue, Army Services Corps, Presidency Body Guard, Fantastic 4 and Turkey Club participated in this tournament. High ranking military and civil officials and a large number of polo enthusiasts witnessed the match.

CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since it has been a regular feature in the Sports Calendar.