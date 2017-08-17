PAF training jet crashes near Sargodha

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training jet crashed in the early hours of Thursday morning while on a training mission near Sargodha, a press release issued by PAF said.

“PAF reports with regret that an F7-PG aircraft crashed near Sargodha while on a training mission. Search and rescue operation is in progress,” the statement added.

In February, a Shaheen Air Flying Training School aircraft had also crashed in Faisalabad, killing the instructor and the trainee pilot.

The aircraft was completely destroyed as a result of the crash.

In April this year, Pakistan Army’s Mushshak aircraft had crash-landed in Painda Khan village of Mattani, on the outskirts of Peshawar.