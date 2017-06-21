PAF shoots down Iranian drone

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

An Iranian spy drone was shot down by PAF JF17 over Panjgur, Balochistan, some 45km inside Pakistan territory on Tuesday. The incident is first of its kind in the history of two Muslim neighbours, who share a 900 kilometre long border. According to sources, the drone was on an espionage mission and its wreckage has been seized by Pakistani authorities.

Sources said the drone’s downing was reported amid an emergency flag meeting between Pakistani and Iranian officials following the unprovoked firing of several mortar shells into Pakistani territory over the weekend. On Sunday, Iranian border security forces launched several mortar shells near Prom, an area of Panjgur. No causality was reported.

On May 21, at least five mortar shells were fired into Taftan, Balochistan from the Iranian border. On May 27, a mortar shell fired from Iranian side in Panjgur district of Balochistan had killed one person. Pakistan has accused Iranian forces of violating international border and lodged protests with Iran after every violation.

The two countries had in 2014 decided to boost intelligence coordination to wipe out terrorists from the border region. Pakistan, as part of its counter-terrorism efforts, has recently also stepped up border management in an attempt to better check cross-border movement of suspected terrorists. Work on Pakistan Gate in Taftan along the Pak-Iran border was completed in 2016. This border crossing point is the oldest trade route to Iran and Europe and thousands of foreigners and locals travelling to Europe and Iran by road use this crossing point.