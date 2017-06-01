PAF to launch enhancement plan of new Air University campus

Lahore

Pakistan Air Force is going to launch an enhancement plan of the new campus of “Air University Multan Sub Campus” at Bahawalpur Road, at a distance of 19-km from Multan City.

Currently, a sub-campus of Air University Islamabad is working at Abdali Road, Multan in a commercial plaza and 700 students are enrolled here. After the completion of new campus of Air University Multan Sub Campus will be established in an area of 28 acres which will accommodate more than 5000 students in the disciplines of Aviation Engineering, Management Sciences, Computer Sciences and Health Sciences.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee under the convener-ship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja to ascertain the quantum and kind of meaningful assistance from the government of Punjab to facilitate PAF in expeditious completion of the enhancement plan of the Air University Multan Sub Campus.

A meeting of the special committee was held under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja was convened at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Natty gritty regarding the enhancement plan of Air University Multan Sub Campus was discussed in detail during the meeting.—APP