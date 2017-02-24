PAF fully cognizant to defence challenges: Lodhi

First batch of 22 lady officers earn Para Wings

Risalpur

A batch of 22 lady officers and 39 male officers and airmen successfully completed their basic airborne training at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Risalpur on Friday.

The wing award ceremony of 26th Basic Airborne course, conducted by PAF’s Para Training Squadron, was held at the academy.

Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi was the chief guest, a PAF press release issued here said.

The salient feature of this ceremony was the completion of the course by 22 lady officers from the sister services for the first time in history of the country.

Two lady officers from PAF, three from Pakistan Navy and 17 from Pakistan Army participated in the course and completed their training.

These energetic lady officers proved equal to the task and demonstrated utmost resilience during the training course.

Air Marshal Asad Lodhi awarded Para Wings to the personnel after successful completion of this rigorous course.

The Best Female Para Trooper Trophy was clinched by Captain Memoona while Corporal Technician Jamal was awarded with Best Male Para Trooper Trophy.

Addressing the participants of award distribution ceremony, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi said the Para Wing was not a mere decoration but symbolized courage, sacrifice and perseverance.

‘There are going to be innumerable challenges and hurdles that will come your way but you will have to show courage and steadfastness gained through this training to meet all challenges,’ he advised the officers.

He said successful completion of the course by 22 lady officers was a landmark occasion and they should be a beacon of courage and unwavering resolve for all the other women of the country.

The cherry on the cake was a scintillating freefall display by PAF skydiving team ‘Shehpar’.

The paratroopers jumped from 10,000 feet height and successfully landed at the parade square.

INP adds: Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Asad Abdur Rehman Lodhi on Friday said that they are fully cognizant to the defence challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the confidence that the passing out officers will maintain high standards of professionalism while serving the nation and the armed forces. He said we are fully cognizant the defence challenges.

Abdul Rehman Lodhi was confident that the officers will devote their energies and put in use their best of capabilities for the security of the country.—Agencies