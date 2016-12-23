PAF football team win series against Sri Lankan counterpart

Islamabad

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Football team has won three-match series against Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) football team during their tour of Sri Lanka from December 14-23, 2016.

According to a message received here from Colombo on Friday, as part of the armed forces sports exchange programme between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 17-member Soccer team from Pakistan Air Force was in Sri Lanka to play a three-match series with their counterpart in Sri Lanka.

Director General SLAF Sports Air Vice Marshal Rohita Fernando was the chief guest during the final match held on December 22 at SLAF Soccer Ground, Ekala.—APP