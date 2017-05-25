PAF ever ready to meet all challenges: Sohail

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited PAF Base Qadri, a Forward Operating Base of Pakistan Air Force in Gilgit-Baltistan and flew an exercise mission in Mirage aircraft.

On his arrival at the base, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Athar Shams, Air Officer Commanding, Northern Air Command.

The Air Chief stated that the nation should not be worried over threatening statements of enemy as PAF alongside other defence forces is ever ready to take on all kinds of challenges with operational preparedness and immaculate synergy.He further added that we, as a nation, are peace loving people but if subjected to any kind of misadventure, the adversary will have to face a befitting response, says a press release.

While talking about PAF’s leading role in operation Zarb-e-Azb and operation Rad ul Fasad, he highlighted that PAF has carried out these operations with exemplary professionalism and did all tasks with zero collateral damage.

Terming the JF-17 fighter jet as the ‘Destiny of Pakistan’, he said its most significant aspect is that it has been indigenously manufactured in Pakistan. He further said that the technology of JF-17 Thunder is being consistently improved to bring it at par with its contemporaries.

He added that it was a matter of pride for us that we have increased the production of JF-17 Thunder by three fold in past couple of years. While interacting with the PAF personnel at the base, he lauded their level of motivation and thorough professionalism.