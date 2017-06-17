PAF cadet departs for US to attend AFAF students programme

Islamabad

Muhammed Shahrukh Khan, 19, from Lahore, who was accepted into the United States Air Force (USAF) Academy for four years of rigorous academic and military training, departed for the United States, to attend Air Force Academy Foreign (AFAF) students programme. “I’m excited to go, to learn about the world and people and their different backgrounds,” said Shahrukh, who plans to study engineering at the academy. “From a military standpoint, it will be a chance for me to excel. I learned a lot in Pakistan. The U.S. Air Force Academy will teach me new and different things. ” Shahrukh was among 12 students nominated by the Pakistani military to compete in the Service Academy Foreign Student program. Under this program, partner nations nominate outstanding young men and women for the opportunity to compete for admission to the prestigious U.S. military academies. Due to the critical military relationship between Pakistan and the United States, Pakistan is one of only 12 countries designated by the United States Secretary Defense as a priority appointment country.

In February, Shahrukh and the other cadets completed the Candidate Fitness Assessment (CFA) and interview portions of their applications at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

The CFA is a test of strength, agility, speed and endurance used to predict a candidate’s aptitude for the physical program at the military academies. In the interviews, the applicants demonstrated their strength of character and commitment to service in Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

In May at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Brigadier General Kenneth Ekman congratulated Shahrukh, presented him books about America and gave him advice about his upcoming move to the USAF Academy in Colorado.—INP