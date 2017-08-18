PAF aircraft crashes near Sargodha

Our Correspondent

A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet crashed near Sargodha while on a routine training mission on Thursday, a press release issued by PAF said.

“PAF reports with regret that an F7-PG aircraft crashed near Sargodha while on a training mission. Search and rescue operation is in progress,” the statement read.

A little over a week ago, a senior PAF officer had embraced martyrdom when his aircraft crashed near Mianwali while on a routine operational flight.

F7-PGs were first inducted in the PAF in 2002 as a replacement for the F-6, which were then decommissioned. The trainer FT-7PGs came later. The PAF had previously operated F-7Ps.

About 10 or 11 F7-PGs/FT-7PGs have been lost during their 15 years in service. The PAF has more than 50 of the Chinese-made aircraft in its fleet.

One PAF official, identified as Lieutenant Bilal, suffered a leg fracture as a result of the incident. According to details, the pilot had flown the jet from PAF Base Samungli, located near Quetta, to participate in training exercise in Sargodha, where the incident occurred.