PADEC desirous to develop precious stone reserves in AJK

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The President, State of Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan was informed Tuesday that the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) was desirous to work in close coordination with the AJ&K government to develop the enormous reserves of high value dimensional stones in the region.

Chief Executive Officer PADECC, Zahid Maqsood Sheikh met the AJ&K President and briefed him about the potential and development prospects of Marble and Granite sector in the state. He also informed that the PASDEC and government of AJ&K were in process of signing a MoU for sector development in the region, according to press statement issued by the company here.

Under the MoU, PASDEC will provide all necessary technical support to the AJ&K government in planning, development and execution of mechanized quarries, processing facilities, skill development and Industrial estates in the State. The President appreciated the efforts and initiatives taken by the company for the development of this sector and assured that the government of AJ&K will extend all the necessary support to PASDEC for the ultimate benefit of the people of the state in particular and the country in general.

The meeting was also attended by Sardar Farooq, Secretary to President AJ&K, Javed Ijaz, Chief Engineer and Toufeeque Ahmed- Deputy General Manager PASDEC. The MoU between the government of AJ&K and the PASDEC is expected to be signed in the coming days.