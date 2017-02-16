Pacra upgrades PNSC rating with stable outlook

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has upgraded PNSC rating to ‘AA’ twhich reflect PNSC’s strong ownership – majority owned by Government of Pakistan and its strategic significance as the country’s flag carrier. On a stand-alone basis, PNSC’s business profile has gained significant strength in recent years and exhibited by continuous improvement in business margins on account of efficient fleet utilization, better pricing strategy and cost management measures taken by the management.

Arif Elahi, Chairman, PNS with a sense of achievement, said, “The PACRA Entity Ratings of Long-Term ‘AA’ upgrading PNSC to having a stable outlook is significant and a milestone in the history of the national carrier. I am delighted to report that a concerted team effort, effective management practices and decisions based on best global practices in a most challenging environment have enabled us to achieve this result; congratulations to the entire staff of PNSC.”

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has granted an Entity Ratings of Long Term ‘AA’ to Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) in February, 2017. This rating has been raised from PNSC’s previous Entity Ratings of Long Term ‘AA-’in 2016. The Short Term Ratings given to PNSC this year was ‘A1+’, while its 2016 Short Term Ratings was also A1+. PNSC’s Outlook has also remained constant at ‘Stable’. The action advised for PNSC in 2017 is ‘Upgrade’, while last year the advised action was to ‘Maintain’. Sen. Mir Hazil Khan Bizenjo, Minister for Ports & Shipping remarked, “It is noteworthy that the PNSC is cruising ahead with distinction having achieved the ‘AA’ ratings at the start of 2017. PNSC being a Public Sector company has displayed resilience by adopting robust measures and stringent controls and as a consequence PNSC’s business profile has gained significant strength in recent years.”

The ratings are dependent on the Corporation’s ability to generate envisaged cash-flows post-expansion. Meanwhile, proactive management of financial profile, while improving coverage’s remains important.