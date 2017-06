Karachi

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (“PACRA”) has maintained the Banks’ long-term rating of “AA-” (double A minus) and a short-term rating of “A1+” (single A one plus). The PACRA also maintained the rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed Term Finance Certificates (2nd issue) of PKR 3,000 million at A+ (single A plus). The above rating denotes a low expectation of credit risk with stable outlook.—PR