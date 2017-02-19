PACP sets up psychological support unit

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab AIDS Control Program has set up Psychological Support Unit exclusively for counseling services to HIV/AIDS and The announcement was made by the Program Director Punjab AIDS Control Program, Dr. Adnan Zafar in a meeting of the Program Managers at the committee room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

The Psychological Support Unit will provide services in Behavioral Therapy and Mental State Examination. The unit will be based in the PACP office, Institute of Public Health. Besides providing services for HIV/AIDS the unit will also cater to Hepatitis B and C patients. The Punjab AIDS Control Program and Punjab Hepatitis Control Program have developed program and communication synergy.

The PACP is providing free test and treatment facility to bus and truck drivers at key locations across Punjab. Free medical camps for drivers have already been organized in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Okara. The PACP also provides free treatment to all AIDS patients at treatment centres in Punjab.