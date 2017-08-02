Packaging industry saving $200m annually

Our Correspondent

Karachi

The President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Shamim Ahmed Firpo while lauding the efforts of Pegasus Consultancy for the promotion of latest technology, said that mega-events like International Exhibition of Food and Beverage Processing Packaging Technologies – Plasti and Pack and Iftech 2017 is big source of bringing in new and state of the art technology of packaging industry into the country. He said that the time of fear and intimidation has now over and Karachi has once again become the center of business and trade and technology shows. Addressing on the occasion, Chief Organizer, Aamer Khanzada said that Pakistan has progressed in the printing and packaging technologies to the extent that no industry has now need to bring its printed material from abroad or get packaging of its products, he said adding that due to which the country is saving about $200 million on account of machinery import and services every year.

The exhibitors from various countries have expressed their satisfaction over the mega-event saying that they are having a good response from trade inquirers and visitors on the inaugural day. “Such events are a major source of technology promotion and receiving orders from the business community”, said Managing Director, Speciality Printers Karachi, Iftikhar Allahwala.

The comprehensive line-up of local and global exhibitors are representing more than 350 companies from 30 countries to participate in the B2B event. The countries include exhibitors from: Austria, Germany, China, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Switzerland, Turkey, Singapore. UAE, Sweden, Ukraine, Taiwan, United Kingdom, USA and Vietnam.

A high profile annual packaging forum has also been planned on Wednesday, 2nd, August, the second day of the exhibition.

The theme of the seminar is “Flexible Packaging in Pakistan: Issues, Challenges & Opportunities”. Prominent speakers from Germany, UAE and Pakistan well supported by government institutions, trade associations, publications and local industry, which includes: Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, (PCSIR), Engineering Development Board, (EOBI), Pakistan Food Association, Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association, College of tourism and hotel management, (COTHM), Pakistan Dairy Association, (PDA), Pakistan Poultry Association, (PAA), Pakistan Chefs Association, Flexpack Association.

“The B2B exhibition will be a great opportunity for International exhibitors to explore the emerging Pakistani market, for their respective products and services” stated a spoke person from the organizer. “Industry & brand owners are now fully aware and prepare to cater changing consumer demands of safety, hygiene & convenience, longer shelf life & appeal by competitive multiplicity of products & these B2B events are fully focused in .providing variety of solutions to the industry.