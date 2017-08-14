Packages for urban Sindh

DURING his maiden visit to Karachi where he also paid tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced development packages both for Karachi and Hyderabad. Karachi would get Rs. 25 billion and Hyderabad Rs. 5 billion for developmental activities and addressing fundamental problems of the residents.

By making formal announcement, the Prime Minister has fulfilled the commitment that was earlier made by Mian Nawaz Sharif and reiterated by him during his meeting with an MQM delegation that met him on the occasion of election for the office of the Prime Minister. Hopefully, the amount, if judiciously spent, would help alleviate sufferings of the people of these two urban centres of Sindh. It has to be kept in mind that the overall development and resolution of problems of these cities was responsibility of the provincial government and if the Sindh government also allocates matching grants for people-oriented programmes and projects for Karachi and Hyderabad the situation would change a lot. Development of these cities is deeply linked to improvement of overall security and law & order problem, as a satisfied population would help maintain peace. As MQM was complaining that it was being pushed to the wall, the meetings of the Prime Minister with its leaders and acceptance of their demands would also go a long way in soothing the overall political environment. The package, if implemented in letter and in spirit, would also help promote better understanding between PML (N) and MQM, which could prove to be crucial in the forthcoming general elections.

