Package for film industry

PRIME Minister Nawaz Sharif announced on Thursday the much needed comprehensive package for revival of film industry which we expect will go a long way in changing the fortunes of this important medium of entertainment –something which is vital to inculcate moderation amongst the youth and promote soft image of the country. Besides according status of industry to the amorous body of films, the package envisages relaxation in financial laws and exemption from certain taxes for import of film industry related equipment. These had long been the demand of those associated with the film industry but regrettably in the past their demands fell on deaf ear with successive governments making no allocation for them in the budget. It will be unjust not to give the credit of the package to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, who personally took interest in the preparation of the package and also held consultative sessions with the real stakeholders. This is a historical fact that Pakistani film industry was the fourth largest feature film producing industry of the world by 1970s. Despite lack of resources and equipment after the partition, Pakistani film industry grew into eminence and the period between 1959-1977 is regarded as golden-era of film industry. Now this package has come out at a time when some blockbuster films have been released by some young and talented faces which has steered the filmdom to regain its past/lost glory. Tax incentives will indeed help the filmmakers to import latest equipment from abroad and prepare such films that could also be presented at international film festivals. For this, our producers and directors will also have to focus on content and technique, and prepare such films which extricate our youth as also pointed by the PM from despair and gloom and inculcate positive thoughts and tolerance amongst them. In fact through screens and creativity we can offer the best counter narrative against extremism and terrorism.

