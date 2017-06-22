Pacer Junaid receives heroic reception

Peshawar

Champions team star left-arm pacer Junaid Khan Wednesday received heroic reception soon after reaching at the Swabi-interchange via Islamabad with hundreds and thousands of his vociferous fans were there holding rose petals.

There were great number of his fans, relatives, well-wishers and members of the local association, his fans from his native village Dagai, Swabi, situated from 80 km from the provincial capital Peshawar, came here and well come Junaid Khan who played a key role in team Pakistan success against arch-rival India.

Junaid Khan has taken five wickets in the last two matches and played a key role as pacer in the team success.

“It really sudden me while not playing against India in the group match but when given chance of come back, I tried hard to be there as a team member,” Junaid said while talking to media persons.

He said owing to prayers of the whole nation that Pakistan cricket team won the prestigious title which certainly developed Pakistan image internationally.

He hoped international cricket would come to Pakistan soon as we played positive and focused cricket.

“The team have no pressure what so ever while playing against India in the grand final of the Champions Trophy,” he said, adding, losing against India in the first match sadden me and the whole team and cricket enthusiasts back home so we entered into the final with just one goal to win it. “We played like a team and every member of the team delivered their best in the final.” He said with the victory in the Champions Trophy, the negative perception of the foreign players against Pakistan would be changed and they would prefer to visit Pakistan for playing cricket.—APP