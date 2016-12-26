PAC recommends land allotment to UET Taxila

Islamabad

Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Textile Industry on Monday recommended that the land under use of Textile University since 1956 should be allotted to the University.

The committee met here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Sardar Ashiq Gopang. The committee analyzed the audit paras of ministry of Textile and Industry of for the year 2009-10.

The committee was informed that Punjab government provided a piece of land for Textile University in 1956 but still not transferred on the name of university. The committee was further informed that work on transferring the land on the name of University was started in coordination with Punjab Revenue Department.

The audit officials raised questions regarding the financial issues University in 2007, however the officials of Ministry of Industry said that the financial issues have been settled.—APP