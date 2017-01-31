PAC for following ‘one plot allocation policy’ for govt employees

Islamabad

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday asked the departments concerned to strictly follow ‘one plot allocation policy’ for government employees.

Chairing a Public Accounts Sub-Committee, Member National Assembly Shafqat Mahmood as convener directed the Federal Housing Employees Foundation (FGEGF) to prepare a detailed list of housing associations, which have given plots on subsidize rates to government employees in the country.

He said that a comprehensive mechanism should be established to ratify equal compensation to all and ensure that no one should be benefited under any scheme.

He asked FGEHF to provide list of cancelled plots on the basis of double allotment in the next meeting. He also asked Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) to notify FGEHF and Pakistan Housing Foundation (PHA) whenever allot any plot to officials on deputation to check duplication.—APP