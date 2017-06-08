PAAPAM terms RD as hurdle in exports

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Wednesday, said that the regulatory duty still haunted the auto engineering sector, pushing more companies towards closure of business.

The regulatory duty of 30% was unjustified on products which are not being produced with in the country, and if they are, the quality and quantity are very low.

“We have been from pillar to post on this issue but without any results” Chairman PAAPAM Mashood Ali Khan observed.

This is a reminder on the issue, that the industry is on the verge of collapse due to the regulatory duty imposed simultaneously for three fiscal years. RD was imposed by the government when it forecasted the international prices would be towards downward trend, but it is requested to revisit this point as international prices have been on a constant rise making it even more difficult to bear the burden of the regulatory duty.

Many units and 200,000 employees are on the verge of losing their jobs. Exports have dropped only because we have become 30% more expensive than our competitor due to this duty.

As per the new 5 year Auto Development Policy which was formally announced by ECC on March 21st 2016, with a comprehensive tariff structure for the auto industry, including customs duty rate of 1% on import of raw material not manufactured locally (previously 0%). In light of the new ADP, it is totally unjustified to modify its approved tariff structure through levies of Regulatory Duty, Additional Customs Duty on raw materials not manufactured locally.

Our stance is the same, the Auto Parts manufacturers APMs request that the imports of raw materials by auto parts industry under SRO 655(1)/2006 be exempted from Regulatory duty under SRO 568/ SRO 1178, as similar exemptions have also been granted to other sectors such as imports covered under SRO 565, SRO 678(1)/2004, Fifth schedule to the Customs Act etc.