PAAPAM shocked on proposal to shut EDB

Islamabad

Chairman PAAPAM Mashood Khan Said, is shocked on learning the news of disbandment of Engineering Development Board (EDB), as reported in the news media. Apparently, this decision was taken at a high-level meeting in the absence of any stakeholders from the engineering industry.

To dismantle an institution, which has been instrumental in promoting the engineering sector and spearheading the acceleration of localization, on charges that are not fully substantiated nor verified through a systematic audit, would be a travesty of justice and fair play.

EDB was established to oversee multiple areas related to the engineering sector. An important area where EDB has contributed the most is the Automobile Sector. It oversees the implementation of the Auto Policy, based on predefined policy document guidelines.

It supports the vendor industry by handling various SRO’s, by assuring local content enhancement and curtailment of rollback, based on the government’s policy guidelines. Based on the internal dynamics, managing the engineering industry, and particularly the Auto Sector,is complex work and requires great degree of expertise and experience.

This strength of decision making and control in EDB evolves from its strong governing bodies, i.e. the Board of Directors and more so from AIDC, the Auto industry Development Committee, where joint decisions are drawn from wide representations of government experts and Industry specialists from all the hi-tech engineering sectors.

Unfortunately, during the last two years tenure of the outgoing CEO EDB, the above strength of EDB was totally eroded by this specific individual, due to his incompetency, inadequacy and malfeasance. His maladministration exceeded all limits, as he bypassed the apex body, AIDC, and assumed dictatorial powers.

The current problems of EDB therefore does not lie with the institution; rather the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the then head of this institution. All credit to the government that it did not renew the contract of the then CEO of EDB. The next right thing to do should be the appointment of the right person for this vacant position of CEO EDB.

Closure and shifting the responsibility of EDB, will derail the engineering industry, specially the auto sector, will lead to inefficiency in the government, and lack of expertise would further complicate the situation, leading to stoppage of investments in Auto Sector, especially the Vending Sector.

Mashood Khan Chairman PAAPAM strongly recommends that proposal of disbandment of EDB should be taken back immediately. To improve the situation, a professional CEO EDB should be appointed, based on capability to handle such an organization. Powers of AIDC should be revived and formalized, to ensure a strong system of checks and balances on all EDB ongoing issues.

Mashood Khan Chairman PAAPAM, as the authorized representative of the auto parts manufacturers of Pakistan, assures the Prime Minister of its full support and cooperation in this initiative, and we will play our due role in ensuring that the government achieves its goal of rejuvenating EDB.