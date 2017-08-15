PA Speaker unfurls national flag

Staff Reporter

Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan on Monday unfurled National flag at assembly building and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the flag hoisting ceremony, the Speaker urged the nation to renew the pledge on the Independence Day to work together for the progress of Pakistan.

He particularly highlighted the sacrifices of Muslims of subcontinent rendered for achieving an independent homeland.

Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to mark the Independence Day on Monday. The ceremony was attended by a large number of patients, their attendants, nurses, paramedics and doctors along with Principal Prof. Dr Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab, MS Dr Ghulam Sabir, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The participants of the function chanted ‘Pakistan Zinda Baad’ slogans passionately during the flag hoisting ceremony.

The nurse students also presented national songs, speeches and tableaus depicting the importance of freedom and independence. They expressed their commitment to leave no stone unturned to achieve their educational goal and serve the ailing humanity. Students also sang national anthem along with all the participants.

The hospital administration also distributed gifts and sweets among patients and their attendants.

Principal Prof. Dr Ghias Un Nabi Tayyab speaking on the occasion said the nation was celebrating the day with the resolve to change Pakistan in accordance with the vision Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He further said that it was our national duty to develop Pakistan into such a country which manifests peace, love and respect for each other.

He said that all segments of society especially students struggled valiantly during Pakistan movement and the same spirit was needed to develop and build our beloved homeland.