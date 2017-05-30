PA condemns Indian atrocities in IHK

Lahore

The Punjab Assembly on Monday, through a supplementary resolution, unanimously condemned Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. The resolution was moved by the leader of opposition, Mian Mehmoodur Rashid in the Assembly.

The House expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and supported their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke. It called upon the United Nations and international community to implement the UNO resolutions guaranteeing Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

“India is bent upon crushing the freedom struggle in Kashmir at the cost of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris,” the resolution stated. Earlier, the 7th and last sitting of 29th session was started 55 minutes behind its schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question-Hour, Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Malik Tanvir Aslam, while responding to queries by lawmakers, said that the government was spending hefty amounts on construction of roads and bridges across the province. He said that work on ongoing development schemes would be completed during the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Naeem Akhtar Bhabha responded to supplementary questions by Dr Wasim Akhtar and others. The House granted two-month extension to the standing committee on Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering for presentation of its report. As the Punjab Assembly’s 29th session completed 100 mandatory working days of the fourth parliamentary year, the chair prorogued the session sine die.—APP