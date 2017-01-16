Owner held for chaining man in factory

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

Police registered a case against two factory owners for chaining their factory worker here on Sunday.

According to police officials, police recovered the chained victim, Sadaqat Ali, from the factory at Chitti Sheikhaan and arrested Sarfraz Butt while the second accused fled. Police registered a case on the report of Riasat Ali, the father of the victim.

Meanwhile, it is reported that police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three Afghan Nationals who managed to force their entry illegally in Pakistan. According to police, PS Sadr, on a tip off, intercepted a passenger van near Duburji Malian and managed to arrest three Afghan Nationals Waheed, Bilal Ahmed and Safiullah who traveled from Afghanistan.

The accused did not carry any travel documents with them.