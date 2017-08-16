Overwhelming I-Day celebrations speaks about peace in KP, FATA

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and leader of PML-N, Saleh Muhammad Tuesday said the overwhelming participation of people in the 70th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan has reflected return of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). “The people from Karachi to Khyber and Chitral to Gwadar have enthusiastically participated in the Independence Day celebrations, showing their deep love for the country,” Saleh Muhammad told APP.

The people can recall when the PML-N government came to power in 2013, four to six bomb explosions were taking place in the country daily but due to the coordinated efforts of federal and provincial governments and timely actions of security forces against monster of terrorism, such incidents have been significantly slashed in KP and Fata during recent years. He said spectacular air show of Pakistan Air Force in Islamabad watched by thousands of spectators and hoisting of the country’s largest national flag at Wagha Border have added the pleasures and joy of people.

People from every of life including children, youth, girls, women and senior citizens have participated in the independence day celebrations as they have hoisted national flags on houses.—APP