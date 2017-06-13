Oversized school bags of children

Carrying heavy school bags are very hazardous for the health of a child. Now the number of children having deformed back because of the {over-)weight of bags they carry is rising. Half of the all children suffer from back pain by the age between 12 and 14 and doctors are reporting a rise in spinal abnormalities in school going kids. Moreover, school children every day carry bags which are filled with books, notebooks, sports goods and their lunch etc. According to health experts, if children carry bags weighing more than 12 KG, they may be affected by some risks such as back pain, stress, mind weakness, strain of the spine and many more and if they get back pain then they will have it for the next 70 to 80 years which leads to an enormous physical and emotional cost. Furthermore, in South Asian countries, children mostly carry heavy bags and the children who are going to school on foot are affected most. So parents are needed to suggest their children not to carry heavy bags and teachers must make a time-table in such a manner that children need not to carry heavy bags every day. Parents and teachers ought to take out unnecessary items from kids’ bags so the burden of the bags becomes bearable for little stars.

MUNAJ GUL

Kech

