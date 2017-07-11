Overseas Pakistanis supporting external flows through remittances

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Although the level of remittances continue to be depressed especially from gulf countries primarily due to oil price fall as well as volatile diplomatic conditions in the region, the overseas Pakistanis however contributing a significant role by remitting hard earned foreign exchange specially when the export regime of the county has not risen to occasion so far.

The overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 19303.58 million in FY 17 (July to June), compared with US$ 19916.76 million received during the same period in the preceding year. During June 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to US$ 1839.96 million, which is 1.46% lower than May 2017 and 11.24% lower than June 2016. The country wise details for the month of June 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 438.07 million, US$ 414.22 million, US$ 265.37 million, US$ 252.46 million, US$ 232.89 million and US$ 56.97 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 582.84 million, US$ 434.9 million, US$ 274.1 million, US$ 309.27 million, US$ 232.27 million and US$ 50.33 million respectively in June 2016. Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia and other countries during June 2017 amounted to US$179.98 million together as against US$189.37 million received in June 2016.