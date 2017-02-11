Overseas Pakistanis get plots in a housing society

Staff Reporter

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, as many as 50 more plots in housing scheme Eden Residentia and Eden Gardens have been handed over to the long awaited overseas Pakistanis. Commissioner OPC Punjab Afzaal Bhatti handed over the possession documents of the plots to their owners during a ceremony.

Afzaal Bhatti while addressing the ceremony held in this connection informed that Overseas Pakistanis had booked their plots in these housing schemes some 10 years ago but despite of payment, plots were not being handed over to them. He told that on the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis, OPC Punjab played its role for the provision of plots to the affected owners.

Commissioner OPC assured that complaints of Overseas Pakistanis regarding housing schemes are being treated on priority basis and remaining complaints pertaining to this housing scheme would also be addressed soon. Commissioner OPC told that prior to this, on the initiative of OPC 90 houses in Eden housing scheme had also been handed over to the overseas Pakistanis in two phases.

Moreover Afzal Bhatti informed that on the instructions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, OPC Punjab is playing an effective role to resolve the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis. A large number of overseas Pakistanis and OPC officials were also present on this occasion.