Staff Reporter

It has been decided that overseas Pakistanis committees will be set up at tehsil level in Lahore district for early redress of the complaints of expatriates. A meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore was held in this regard here on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Vice-Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti.