Overseas Pakistani workers contribute $17.50b in 11 months

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 17463.62 million in first eleven months (July to May) of FY 2017, compared with US$ 17843.68 million received during the same period in the preceding year. However unless the export regime of the country rises to the occasion with increased earnings along home remittances may not sufficient to improve financial health of the country. According to a top business tycoon the home remittances have done great but they have come to saturation point and the external flows need a strong support from the exports of the country which are steel look depressed. The volatile conditions in the gulf region may also affect the remittances hence more focus is required on export performance of the country.

According to details of the remittances, during May 2017, the inflow of worker’s remittances amounted to US$ 1867.34 million, which is 21.36% higher than April 2017 and 3.77% higher than May 2016. The country wise details for the month of May 2017 show that inflows from Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, UK, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and EU countries amounted to US$ 514.5 million, US$ 427.25 million, US$ 248.88 million, US$ 239.2 million, US$ 209.95 million and US$ 51.19 million respectively compared with the inflow of US$ 547.77 million, US$ 380.74 million, US$ 202.1 million, US$ 240.62 million, US$ 216.71 million and US$ 41.64 million respectively in May 2016. Remittances received from Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during May 2017 amounted to US$176.37 million together as against US$169.85 million received in May 2016.