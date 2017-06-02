Overseas Pakistani get possession of plot

Salim Ahmed

Due to the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, an Overseas Pakistani settled in Canada has got the possession of his Rs 50 million worth plot after a delay of four years.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed that Muhammad Afzal Kahloon of Calgary, Canada lodged a complaint with OPC that he had bought an eight marla commercial plot in a housing scheme of Lahore in 2013 but despite full payment he has not been given the possession of the plot.

Afzaal Bhatti said that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore. After concerted efforts of the members of DOPC, Canada based Overseas Pakistani got the possession of the his plot.

Meanwhile Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti and Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch presented the documents of ownership of plot to Afzal Kahloon.

On this occasion Afzal Kahloon said that OPC is providing tremendous relief to Overseas Pakistanis by resolving their complaints and because of the efforts of OPC team he has got possession of his plot after four years.